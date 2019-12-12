ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Francis J. “Frank” Sauser, 73, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Francis Joseph Sauser was born October 24, 1946, in Cascade, Iowa, the son of Joseph F. and Mary R. (White) Sauser. He graduated from Aquin High School, Cascade, in 1964. He served as a submariner in the U.S. Navy from 1965 until 1971, serving on the USS John Marshall. He went on to earn his MBA in Finance from Boston University in 1977 and then his Law Degree from University of Iowa in 1985.
He married Barbara Cox in 1983, with whom he had a daughter. He later married Diana Logsdon on September 1, 2007, in Moline. Frank practiced law in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1985 until 1987. He served as the claims legal counsel for Bituminous Insurance in Rock Island from 1995 until his retirement in 2014.
Frank enjoyed golfing and was a member of Pinnacle Country Club in Milan. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing, both with the No Name Dance Club at the Rock Island Arsenal, and the Renaissance Dance Club at Short Hills Country Club.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Katherine (Anthony) Phillips, of Houston, Texas; granddaughters, Alexandra and Josephine Phillips; siblings, Steve (Barb) Sauser, of Cascade, Margaret (Joe) Noonan, of San Antonio, Texas, Anne (Ron Carpenter) Sutter, of Davenport, Iowa, Allan (Doris) Sauser, of Cascade, Mary Jane (Dan) Driscoll, of Dubuque, Ed (Joan) Sauser, of Monticello, Iowa, Ray (Jane) Sauser, of Dyersville, Iowa, Bill (Vickie) Sauser, of Worthington, Iowa, and Joan Sauser, of Lawrence, Kans.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Thomas J. and Joseph N. Sauser.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.