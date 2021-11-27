Sister Marla Virginia Smith, OSF, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021.
The mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. Masks will be required.
Marla was born on December 29, 1922 in Webster City, Iowa, to William and Mae Agnes (Forey) Smith.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 25, 1949 and made final profession of vows on August 12, 1955. Sister received her master’s degree in nutrition from Iowa State University in Ames. Iowa. She ministered as a dietician in Iowa at Xavier Hospital in Dubuque, and at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Sister also ministered as a teacher at Immaculate Conception Academy, Dubuque and as a secretary at Iowa State University.
Sister is survived by her sister, Harriet Weeg, many nieces and nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Margaret Smith; her brother Clement Smith; her sisters-in-law Mary and Marjorie Smith; and her brother-in-law Gerard “Jerry” Weeg.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, Iowa.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.