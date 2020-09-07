Mark Daniel Topf, 76, of Dubuque, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at his home.
Mark was born on Oct. 1, 1943, in Salix, Iowa. He spent his youth working his family’s dairy farm where he developed his strong work ethic and commitment to his family. After graduating from Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City, he studied philosophy at Loras College, where he sang in the Tabernacle Choir. He received a Masters of Science in Education from Creighton University and a Masters of Theology from Aquinas Institute of Theology of Dubuque. In 1971, he started his distinguished 42-year teaching career at Beckman High School. Since 1983, he has held a real estate license and throughout the years owned and maintained many properties, including a family cabin along the river. On June 17, 1972 he married Elizabeth “Betty” Buchheit. Together, they raised their three daughters in a house filled with love and laughter. He always knew the right tool or the right words to fix anything. His strong belief in God drew him to a life of service for the Catholic Church as a lectern, school teacher and Eucharistic minister. Mark’s hobbies included traveling with his brother Phil and rooting for the Cubs. What he loved most was fishing for walleye on the Mississippi River. He will be remembered for his character, humility and humor by all who loved him.
Those here to honor his memory include his wife, Betty Buchheit Topf, of Dubuque Iowa; his three daughters, Michelle Topf (Joe Tustin), of Denver, Colorado, Jennifer Meyers (Rick), of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Kelly Johnson (Benjamin), of Golden, Colorado; four grandchildren, Jack and Gabriel Meyers and Aiden and Mia Johnson; two brothers, Phil Topf and Reverend Thomas Topf; one sister, Marilyn Topf Jonas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer C. Topf and Florence K. Deegan Topf; and three brothers, Omer Francis Topf, William Topf and Robert Topf.
A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Rd, followed by visitation until 7 p.m. Please respect our current social distancing requirements and citywide mask mandate. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Mark’s family. The Mass of Christian Burial for Mark will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection with Rev. Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
A memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.