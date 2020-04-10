FARLEY, Iowa — Raymond J. “Ray” Scherrman, 89, of Farley, Iowa, died Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Private family funeral services will be held. Complete arrangements are pending at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
FARLEY, Iowa — Raymond J. “Ray” Scherrman, 89, of Farley, Iowa, died Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Private family funeral services will be held. Complete arrangements are pending at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.