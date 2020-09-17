William C. Thusing Telegraph Herald michelle.allen@thmedia.com Sep 17, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — William C. Thusing, 69, of Galena, died September 14, 2020, at his home. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill michelle.allen@thmedia.com Follow michelle.allen@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today