JANESVILLE, Wis. — James E. “Jim” Mueller, 76, and Donna J. Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday August 4 and Friday, August 5, 2022 in Lafayette Park, Washington D.C. as a result of an unfortunate lightning strike. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville, Wisconsin, with Rev. James Leeser officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Friday at the church.

Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13 in St. Rose Church Cemetery, Cuba City, Wisconsin. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City, Wisconsin is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.