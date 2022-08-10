JANESVILLE, Wis. — James E. “Jim” Mueller, 76, and Donna J. Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday August 4 and Friday, August 5, 2022 in Lafayette Park, Washington D.C. as a result of an unfortunate lightning strike. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville, Wisconsin, with Rev. James Leeser officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13 in St. Rose Church Cemetery, Cuba City, Wisconsin. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City, Wisconsin is assisting the family.
Jim was born on January 20, 1946, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the son of Edward and Mabel (Wiegman) Mueller. Donna was born on December 12, 1946, in Whitewater, Wisconsin, the daughter of George and Helen (Mitchell) McQuade. Jim and Donna were high school sweethearts and were married on July 30, 1966 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin. Thereafter, Jim was drafted into the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he was initially stationed in California and remained active for 6 years. Jim and Donna moved from Cuba City to Janesville, in pursuit of new opportunities which resulted in a family-owned drywall business, as well as Donna’s successful completion of a teaching degree at UW-Whitewater.
The most important aspect of the lives of Jim and Donna was any opportunity to spend time with family and friends. Jim was also an active Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus while Donna carved a place within the local Serra Club. Jim was an avid sports fan that included being a lifelong devotee of the Milwaukee Braves, and then Atlanta Braves. Donna was a family party organizing enthusiast and an avid reader of historical fiction.
The family-owned business, Jim Mueller and Sons Drywall, thrived for over 55 years, where Jim’s sons actively participated in its success. Donna was a popular teacher in the private and public schools.
Coming from a farming background, Jim imparted his love for animals onto each of his children. Dogs have always been an important part of the Mueller family. Jim and Donna had a reputation as talented dancers at any wedding reception or any other dance party.
Jim and Donna are survived by their five children, Michelle (James) Paloucek, Brookfield, WI, Matthew (Rebecca Bandelaria) Mueller, New Albany, OH, Mitchell (Mylisa) Mueller, Midlothian, TX, Maurice (Kelly) Mueller, Oregon, WI, and Markus (fiancée, Carol) Mueller, Janesville, WI; their ten grandchildren, Meredith Paloucek, Olivia Paloucek, Kalup (Allison) Mueller, Emily (Austin) Petermeier, Nicholas (fiancée, Malea) Mueller, James Mueller, Joseph Mueller, Devri, Dreenah, Liam Mueller, and four great-grandchildren, Luke and Stella Mueller, and Emma Leigh and Grayson Petermeier; Donna’s siblings, Jim (Mary Jo) McQuade, Georgia (Howdie) Murray, and John (Jane) McQuade, all of Cuba City, WI; Jim’s siblings, Eugene (Debbie) Mueller, Shullsburg, WI, Marilyn (Bob Powers) Mueller, West Des Moines, IA, and DiAnne (Chris Frey) Mueller, St. Louis, MO; and a sister-in-law, Linda McQuade Janesville, WI.
They were preceded in death by their parents; Donna’s brother, Mike McQuade; and Jim’s sisters, Judy (Clarence) Berning and Joyce (Jim Valaskey) Mueller; and nephews Joseph, Jeff, and Frank Berning and Max McQuade.
In lieu of flowers, a James and Donna Mueller Memorial Fund has been established. Donations may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.