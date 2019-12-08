Patricia L. Collins, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, at Bethany Home.
To honor Pat’s life a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Dubuque IA with Rev. Thomas McDermott and Rev. Gene Kutsch officiating. Prior to the funeral, family and friends may visit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Pat was born on April 21, 1933, in St. Paul, MN. In 1951, she graduated from St. Joseph Academy, St. Paul, MN.
After working as a stenographer for two years, she earned a B.A. from St. Catherine’s College, St. Paul, and an M.A. from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks.
Pat taught 10 years on the high school level before moving to Northern Kentucky to be near her sister and family. She taught two more years of high school in Northern Kentucky. Pat then switched from teaching to secretarial work.
In December 1973 she married the love of her life, Ray Collins, at St Barbara Church in Northern Kentucky.
In 1974 Pat and Ray moved to Cincinnati, OH, where they lived for nearly 40 years. Pat worked in several offices and in 1979 she began working in the office of Bellarmine Parish on the Xavier University campus; she retired in 1987.
She was one of the founding members of Habitat for Humanity in Cincinnati. Pat enjoyed theatre, reading, music and TV. She especially enjoyed entertaining family and friends.
Pat could always be depended on helping others in need. In November 2010, Pat and Ray decided to move to Dubuque to live closer to familly.
Pat is survived by her husband, Ray Collins; brother, Larry (Carol) Monnens, of Minnesota; brother-in-law, Loras Collins; sister-in-law, Darlene Collins; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Audrey; brothers, Don and Fr. Merle; sisters-in-law, Marion Monnens, Jean Monnens and Catherine Collins; and her brother-in-law, Jim Collins.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Patricia L. Collins memorial fund will be established.
The family wishes to thank the administration and staff of Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their care of Pat and her family. Special thanks to nieces Sharon Foust and Monica Redmond for their love and support.