JOHNSTOWN, Colo — Lyle L. (Bud) Smith, 50, of Johnstown, Colo., formerly of Dubuque, died September 9, 2019, at home.
A celebration of life will be held in Westminster, Colo.
He was born March 22, 1969, in Dubuque, son of Lyle and Margie Smith. He had been married to the light of his life, Bonnie Kathy Smith, for nine years. He loved brewing his own ale, racing motorcycles, shooting guns, skiing, fishing and anything outdoors. He worked at U.S. Engineering, and was well-loved and respected.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Kathy Smith; parents, Lyle and Margie Smith; sister, Leslie (Collin) Pfeiler of Dubuque; brothers, Keith Smith (and family) of Lancaster, Wis., and Micheal Smith of Dubuque; three nieces, that he treated as his own daughters, Katrina (Terry) Ruble, Samantha Crane and Tabitha Esser, all of Dubuque; many great- nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles; and his beloved dogs, Critter and Cat.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cheryl Eanes; and his grandparents.