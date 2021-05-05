Marilyn M. Clasen, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Jerry H. Culbertson, Baldwin, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Eleanor T. Finn, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Harold F. Hartman, Rockford, Ill. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Galena, Ill.
John B. Hickey, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Services: 4 p.m. today at the church.
Robert K. Johns, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Milton L. Johnson, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona.
Joseph W. Puccio Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Sandra Rudiger, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Scott Salwolke, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Francis C. Schoulte, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa.
Nancy A. Welty, Platteville, Wis. — Chapel committal services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.