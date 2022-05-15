Kenneth G. Gaber, 75, of Dubuque, passed away on May 11, 2022, at Stonehill Health Center in Dubuque, IA.
Private services for family will be held at Hoffmann, Schneider, Kitchen Funeral Home on May 13, 2022.
Ken retired from John Deere Dubuque Works on Dec 31, 2001, after 35 years of service. Ken spent a major part of his career serving as a Maintenance Supervisor and performing the duties of a Senior Purchasing Agent.
Ken had a passion for youth hockey. He and his wife, Sandy, opened their home to Dubuque Fighting Saints hockey players in 1980 and housed over 50 players through their many years of being housing parents. Ken enjoyed years of coaching youth hockey teams in Dubuque hockey’s early start-up years. His passion for youth hockey continued as he served as the Dubuque Hockey High School Representative to the IA Hockey League. He also volunteered countless hours with his close friend Ted Scheer as Co-General Managers for the Dubuque Fighting Saints, and Dubuque Thunderbird organizations for many years. Ken served as a member of the Junior Council for USA Hockey. Ken later became President of the Minnesota Junior Hockey League, where he served for over 12 years until his retirement in 2011. Overall, he gave more than 31 years of service to improve youth hockey at many different levels.
In the summer months, Ken enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He especially loved fishing in Minnesota for Walleyes and Northern Pike.
Ken was well known for his wittiness and great sense of humor. Even when not feeling well, he was always good for a wise crack or two.
Ken was born on July 30, 1946 in Dubuque IA, son of Kenneth W. Gaber and Betty (Niblack) Gaber. He graduated from East Dubuque High School in 1964. He went on to attend the University of Illinois on an Academic and Football scholarship.
He married his high school sweetheart, Sandy Habel, on November 27, 1965, at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque IA.
Surviving are two sons, Jeff (Gloria) Gaber, and Torey (Stacy Law) Gaber, of Hinkely, Minn.; five grandchildren, Jackie (Alex) Ramirez, Kayla (Jake) Jahn, Sarah Potter, Brandon Gaber, Devon Gaber; two great grandchildren, Mason Manders, and Natalie Ramirez; and a sister JoAnn (Jim) Buettell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sharon (Richard) Bodell of Hazel Green Wisconsin.