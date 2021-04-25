LOMBARD, Ill. — Neil E. Konrardy, age 73, of Lombard, formerly of Dubuque, died April 18, 2021.
Neil was the beloved son of the late Raymond and Leona (nee McDermott); dear brother of four sisters and eight brothers; and uncle and great-uncle of many.
Neil moved to Lombard in 1987. He enjoyed art and was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 4, at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard, from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:30 a.m., thence proceeding to Sacred Heart Church, 114 S. Elizabeth St., Lombard, for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton.
In lieu of flowers, masses preferred.
