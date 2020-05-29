Dr. David J. Lange D.D.S., 64, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Funeral Service for David will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service with officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, in Dubuque.
David was born March 23, 1956, in Dubuque, the son of Dorrance John and Shirley Ann Breithaupt Lange. He attended University of Iowa Dental School where he obtained his Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 1983. He owned and operated Southwest Dental in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, for 35 years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed traveling. Most of all he enjoyed being a dentist.
Survivors include four cousins, Sally Arensdorf, of Cedar Rapids, Lorie Kascel, of Cedar Rapids, Lynn Lange, of Dubuque, and Jamie Brazier, of Sun Prairie, WI; friends and coworkers, Jessica (James) Benn, of Dickeyville, WI, and Beth (Scott) Gerlich, of Danbury, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A special thank-you to the ICU nurses at MercyOne and to Dr. Mark Moore for the care they showed David.
