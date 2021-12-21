William S. Matthews Telegraph Herald Dec 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONTFORT, Wis. — William “Bill” S. Matthews, 79, of Montfort, died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Montfort. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montfort-wis Grant-county-wis Iowa-county-wis Burial Cemetery Funeral Home Christianity Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime salon owner readies for retirement, but new owners to take over Book research uncovers oddball occurrences in Dubuque area in late 1970s Dubuque County garage fire causes $25,000 in damage Authorities: Intoxicated driver injured in rollover crash in Grant County Bell ringer overcomes challenges, brings joy to holiday season