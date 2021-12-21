MONTFORT, Wis. — William “Bill” S. Matthews, 79, of Montfort, died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Montfort. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date.

