Frances E. Bausch, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Gary M. Dangelser, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until time of services at the church.
Terrance P. Kelly, Dubuque — Services: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 E. 10th St.
Lois A. Knoble, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 2:30 p.m. today at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Boscobel. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of services at the church.
Edwin H. Maiers, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Church of the Resurrection; Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at the church.
John M. O’Connor, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at St. Joseph the Worker Church. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately after at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Clyde A. Spidell Sr., North Buena Vista, Iowa — Services: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Dubuque Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2505 Mineral St.
Carol A. Storla, La Crosse, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1276 White St. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. today at Dickenson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska, Wis., and 10 a.m. until time of services on Oct. 15, at the church in Dubuque.
Nancy J. Trumm, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Celebration Farm, 4696 Robin Woods Lane NE, Iowa City.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road; Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home until time of services.