John H. “Jake” Besler, 91, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:30 p.m. at Stonehill Nursing Center on Friday, August 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, with Reverend Jack Redmond officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
John was born on January 31, 1928, in Dubuque, to his parents, Ignatius and Frances Hoffmann Besler. He married the love of his life, Geraldine V. “Geri” Pfeiffer, on August 25, 1947, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, and he worked at John Deere Dubuque Works as an assembler and a machinist for 28 years. Survivors include three sons, Dale Besler, of Dubuque, Steven (Vicki) Besler, of Cortland, N.Y., and Craig (Karla) Besler, of Dubuque; two daughters, Lois (Dan) Schultz, of Robins, Iowa, and Vicki Besler, of Dubuque; 10 grandchildren, Shawn, Nicole, Josie and Mitchel Besler, Dan “DJ” Schultz, Keri Christensen, Jessica Rosato, Justin Besler, Cory Besler and Shannon Schoenberger; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ricky; five brothers, William “Bill”, Joe, Louie, Frank and Leo Besler; six sisters, Gladys Bemis, Lucy Warsek, Katherine “Kay” Polis, Mary Vaske, Matilda McEmeel and Jean Besler.
A John H. “Jake” Besler memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to give a big thank you to the entire staff at Stonehill Care Center for their love and support of Jake, and also the wonderful staff at the Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica.