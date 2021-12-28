LANCASTER, Wis. — Irene Wood of Lancaster, formerly of Cassville, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Morningside Assisted Living at the tender age of 96.
Irene Sue was the third of six children born to Tony H. and Celia Adrian Bausch in the spring of 1925 and raised on Settlement Road in Cassville Township. Along with her siblings, she attended Klein Country School, worked hard on the family farm, and likewise played hard too. All her life it was difficult to know which of the two she enjoyed most.
In the spring of 1947, she was united in marriage to Raymond Wood at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville. In 1952 they purchased a farm on that same Settlement Road where together they farmed and raised their family, teaching them the values of faith, hard work and immeasurable fun. Working countless hours as a farming wife & mother, she still made time for church and community involvement which were important to her. They left the family farm in the fall of 1990 and moved to Cassville, enjoying retirement in a home she admired as a young girl. Springtime of 2016, Irene would leave her beloved Cassville and move to an apartment in Lancaster, recently moving to Morningside.
Irene was a woman of faith, a good servant. She was a devoted wife and mother, an adoring grand and great grandmother. Her favorite treasures were family gatherings, she especially loved when grand and great grand kids arrived. She was a friend to countless. A stranger only to idleness as her hands knew little rest.
Irene will be deeply missed and affectionately remembered by her children: Brenda (Jerry) Brunner, Judy Raisbeck, Kristine (Jeff) Reuter, Julie (Dick) Rose, Kevin (Lori) Wood and Brent (Dianne) Wood; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one brother: William (Mary Sue) Bausch; sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews who were all her favorite.
As she joins her husband Ray in eternal life, she will also be greeted by her parents; siblings: Florence (Robert) Reed, Robert (Isabelle) Bausch, Marjorie (Loren) Kirschbaum, Walter (Leila) Bausch; brother-in-law; nieces & nephews. This will be a grand reunion.
Returning to Cassville, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father John Meinholz & Father William Vernon officiating. Irene will return to Settlement Road for a private burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, plants and mementos, Irene requested memorials be donated to St. Charles Catholic School, St. Clement Catholic School, or Agrace Hospice of Fitchburg. Cards of condolences may be mailed to Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, %Irene Wood, PO Box 30, Lancaster, WI 53813.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Agrace Hospice Angels Tisha, Brooke and Rylie for exceptional love and immeasurable care, Morning Side Assisted Living for providing a safe haven of comfort and personal care, Father William Vernon, Father John Meinholz. Bill Manthe and Marcia Hampton for your devotion to God and sharing His love. Greg, Tiffany and staff of Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory for assisting our family during this extraordinary time.
Online condolences: martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com