Florian was born October 9, 1937, in Dubuque County, the son of Florian George, Sr., and Henrietta Ann Valentine Tigges. On April 28, 1962, he married Sandra “Sandy” S. Montag in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque, IL. She died November 1, 2017.
He graduated from St. Columbkille’s High School in 1955 and Loras College in 1959 with a degree in Business Administration.
Florian was a Tax Accountant for Honkamp Krueger and Co.
He was a volunteer fireman and member of the board for the Asbury Fire Department for nearly 50 years and managed the Maple Hills Water Corporation in Asbury. He was an avid collector, collecting items such as pocket knives, pocket watches, and lighters that he gifted to his grandchildren. He was a sports fan especially of the Chicago Bulls and Iowa Hawkeyes. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed playing cards and poker and taking long drives and day trips. In his later years, you may have seen him in his electric wheelchair in Asbury visiting his beloved Sandy in Asbury Cemetery or just out for a long ride. Above all else, Florian cherished time spent with his beloved family.
Survivors include two sons, Rob (Teresa) Tigges, of Key West, and Steve (Paula) Tigges, of Marshfield, WI; four daughters, Amy (Doug) Wagner, of Asbury, Molly (Tom) Coyle, of Sherrill, Jenny (Dave) Schrobilgen, of Dubuque, and Susan (Steven) Swift, of Monticello; 19 grandchildren, Doug, Tyler, Drew, and Quinn Wagner, Nick, Tom, Trisha, and Scott Tigges, Maggie, Carlee, Jolee, and Arriana Coyle, Matt and Ben Schrobilgen, and Lorna (Luke) Meyer, Lainey, Will, Chris, and Anabell Swift; three great-grandchildren, Henry, Thea, and Hattie; one brother, Robert ‘Bob’ (Pat) Tigges, and four sisters, Barbara (Chuck) Pruter, Sharon Johannes, Jackie Tigges, and Suzanne (Jim) Heinle; and numerous nieces and nephews and brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Beth Tigges.
