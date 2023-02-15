PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Carolyn Marie (Foster) Scheuerell of Platteville, WI, passed away peacefully at Edenbrook nursing home surrounded by her family on Monday, February 13, 2023.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 17, with Father John Blewett celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 16, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Friday, before the service at the church. Graveside interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Platteville followed by a luncheon at the church.
Carolyn was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI, on August 3, 1947. She attended grade school at St. Patrick’s and Marquette Elementary in Madison, WI, and graduated from Madison East High School in 1965. After graduation she worked as a receptionist for the State of Wisconsin Department of Health and Social Services.
On Memorial Day, May 30, 1970, she married Kent J. Scheuerell at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Madison. They then moved to Platteville, WI where she worked as a bank teller at State National Bank which is now Clare Bank. When the children came she worked part-time as a merchandiser for American Greeting Cards at the local K-Mart.
Carolyn enjoyed baseball and inspired her children to also love the game. From the time they could walk she played whiffle ball with them in the backyard. Throughout her life she enjoyed going to her children’s baseball and softball games and other sports they participated in. Her favorite team was the Milwaukee Brewers whom she watched daily on TV. She would have liked to have played softball if it had been available for girls in the 1950s and ‘60s.
About fifteen years ago Carolyn began her journey with Alzheimer’s dementia. While life became much harder she and her husband still managed to find ways to enjoy life. In retirement they did various programs for schools, senior centers, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and Alzheimer and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin Memory Cafes. She was Mrs. Cat in Hat, Mrs. Santa Claus, and various other characters in skits. Her sisters often did various handicraft and artistic activities with her.
Knowing that because of dementia their time was limited, Carolyn and Kent went on a second honeymoon to Lake Tahoe and Yosemite National Park. They also decided to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary with a D.J. program and dinner. Their 50th was celebrated with the immediate family at Edenbrook Nursing Home.
During the last stages of dementia when conversations were few, dancing and dancing lessons played an important part in their relationship. Music promoted smiles and memories of their dating days, and how they met when Kent asked Carolyn to dance. She especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren. They sang the “Baby Shark” song and danced in a circle holding her hands to the Glenn Miller song “In the Mood.”
In the final years of her life, in the late stages of dementia, Carolyn was comforted by attendance at Mass and saying the rosary. Ice cream was also something that she always enjoyed. During her final days she felt solace by holding hands, listening to music, and receiving hugs from loved ones.
Carolyn is survived by her husband: Kent J. Scheuerell and four children: Scott K. (Anne Marx) Asbury, IA; Chad J. of Oregon, MO; Lon A. (Kelly) of Monroe, WI; and Amy E. of Platteville, WI. Siblings: Kenneth (Gail) Foster, Mary (Thomas) Frydenlund, Evelyn (Dennis) Kruger, Edward Foster, and John Foster. Grandchildren: Adam Marx; Rylie, Grady, Bryden, and Kori Scheuerell. Deceased parents: John F. Foster and Cecilia E. (Koeppel) Foster. Grandparents: John F. and Minnie M. (Alger) Foster and John and Minnie Koeppel.
The family would like to thank the staff at Park Place, Edenbrook, St. Croix Hospice, Gotta Dance, Grant County ADRC, St. Mary’s Parish, and the Sinsinawa Dominican sisters.
Most of all the family recognizes the Alzheimer and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin as an organization which made life so much better for Carolyn. Donations may be made to a memorial fund established in Carolyn’s name for The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Please send these donations to the Melby Funeral Home and Crematory at P.O. Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online Condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
