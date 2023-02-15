PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Carolyn Marie (Foster) Scheuerell of Platteville, WI, passed away peacefully at Edenbrook nursing home surrounded by her family on Monday, February 13, 2023.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 17, with Father John Blewett celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 16, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Friday, before the service at the church. Graveside interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Platteville followed by a luncheon at the church.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.