DARLINGTON, Wis. — Jim (James T.) Schwartz, age 76, of Darlington, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Jim was born on January 23, 1944, in Darlington WI, the son of William M. Schwartz and Louise M. (Basting) Schwartz.
Jim was a Darlington man all of his life. Jim graduated from Darlington High School in 1962 where he loved sports. Jim served his country in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965, where he was a machine gunner with the 27th Infantry Wolfhounds.
He was united in marriage to Donna Hermanson on August 5th, 1967, at Holy Rosary Church in Darlington. Together they raised 3 children, Melanie (Mike) Dinges, of Stoughton, Wi, Ron (Kristen Gunderson) Schwartz, of Mineral Point, and Dennis Schwartz, of Darlington.
Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 214 and the Honor Guard for many years, as well as a member of the United Auto Workers.
Jim loved golf, bowling and fast pitch softball. He helped found The Rebels Softball Team and then for many years continued to play with many different teams, including Dolly’s Tap, Finley Plumbing, Keys Bar, Whitey’s Tap, Coogan High Lite, Lamont and closing out his career with Jonesdale. Jim was a lifelong Chicago Bears and Cubs Fan, but always got on any local Packer pool.
He worked 30 years and 30 days at John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring in March of 1995 with longtime co-worker and friend Bob Pattinson, of Darlington. After retirement, Jim drove for the Commission on Aging for many years. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching their activities, from dance recitals to sporting events, he enjoyed it all. He was a big kid at heart!
Jim is further survived by his mother, Louise Schwartz, of Darlington; one sister, Barbara Lancaster, of Darlington; one brother, Mike (Chris Sauer) Schwartz, of Darlington; grandchildren, James and Katie Dinges, Will, Lizzie, Jaycie and Ted Schwartz, as well as Sierra, Kane and Quenten Gunderson; and special former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Schwartz. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Willliam Schwartz; in-laws, Lester and Dorothy Hermanson; nephew, Jay Schwartz; and brother-in-law, LeRoy Lancaster.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Rev. Joji Reddy officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery in Darlington. A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington (508 Main St., Darlington). The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice, Sentinel Home Care and all of those who lent a helping hand, especially Luann Donahoe.