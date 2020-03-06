CLERMONT, Iowa — Dona Dorothy Lansing, 90, of Clermont, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in West Union, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Clermont, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before Mass at the church on Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Clermont, Iowa, with Rev. Don Komboh as the celebrant. Inurnment will follow the lunch, at East Clermont Cemetery, rural Clermont. Iowa Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Clermont, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.