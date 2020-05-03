ASBURY, Iowa — Janice M. “Jan” Lochner, 72, of Asbury, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 4, at St. John Cemetery, Centralia. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Jan was born on September 16, 1947, in Dubuque, the daughter of Norbert and Mildred (Koetz) Finzel. She married Allen A. Lochner on May 25, 1968, at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque.
Jan was a hardworking farm wife and a wonderful homemaker for many years. She was a 4-H Leader, a member of the National Ayrshire Breeders Association, Dubuque County Dairy Promotion and Tri-County Sheep Producers.
Surviving are her children, Christa Knapp, of Dubuque, Martina (Chris) Willey, of Allerton, IA, Jenifer (Bill) Lewis, of Onslow, IA and Jay Michael (Steph) Lochner, of Olin, IA; grandchildren, Clay, Sam, Grace, Carlen, Riley and Riana; four step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; mother, Mildred Finzel; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Janice (Dick) Markus, Ruth (Mike) Hubbard and Doris (David) Hoffmann.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; father, Norbert Finzel; and father and mother-in-law, Norbert and Geraldine (Huilman) Lochner.
