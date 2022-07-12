It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ryan Robert Kluck, loving husband and father, who died at home unexpectedly on June 9, 2022.
Ryan was born on February 24th, 1979 in Dubuque, Iowa to Tom and Donna Kluck. Ryan attended St. Anthony’s elementary school and then graduated from Wahlert High School in 1997. He attended Kirkwood Community College in Iowa City.
God must have wanted to add a special dynamic to Dubuque with His creation of Ryan, as he was truly one of a kind, starting with his laugh. There was just something about that laugh. There was seldom a dull moment when Ryan was around. He cultivated many friendships in his younger years and was always loyal to them. Ryan was third in line in a family of 4 siblings. As kids, he raised the bar in sports competition, specifically his enjoyment in playing basketball, tennis, golf and racquetball. He fiercely defended his family and some of the stories surrounding his exploits are still told with laughter (and some disbelief) to this day. He was never one to back down from a challenge.
After college, Ryan lived in Miami, Florida from 2000-2007 during which time he met the love of his life, Trina Gonzalez in 2004. They moved to Chicago in 2006 and were married in Dubuque in July of 2008. It was in August of 2015 their first child, Carson, was born. In 2018, they moved back to South Florida which is where their daughter, Cora, arrived in August of that year to complete their beautiful family of 4. They lived very happily in Boca Raton.
Ryan was a consummate “family man” and would do anything for his wife and kids. Ryan loved taking his family to the beach, listening to country music, golfing, or enjoying a nice bottle of wine on date nights. He took great pride in the upkeep of his beautiful home, from cleaning the pool to perfecting the landscape. When he wasn’t completing projects around the house, he was facilitating regular video chats with family members living in other cities. It was important to Ryan to keep his family connected and close.
Ryan was extremely successful in business. He mastered the art of sales, rising to Chief Sales Officer at Exact Data, where he was a valued employee for over 10 years.
To say that Ryan will be forever missed by his friends and family is an understatement. God broke the mold when he created Ryan Kluck. His memory will live on in our hearts forever and we will smile often when we think and talk about him.
Ryan was only 43 years old when God called him home. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Trina Kluck and their two children, Carson and Cora; his beloved grandmother, Virginia Brimeyer; his parents, Tom Kluck and Donna McMahon; his brother Scott Kluck, brother Todd (Jessica) Kluck, and his sister Carolyn Kluck-Edwards.
Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Brimeyer. And his paternal grandparents, Merlin and Bobbie Kluck.
Memorial services were held at Glick Funeral Home in Boca Raton, FL on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Additional celebration of life services will be held in Dubuque on Friday, August 5, 2022. Immediate and extended family will gather for a memorial service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1111 Davis Street at 10:30am. All others who knew and loved Ryan are invited to celebrate his life at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club from 12:30pm – 2:30pm.
To send condolences, please contact Butt’s Florist at (563) 583-3551.
