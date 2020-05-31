Theodore J. “Ted” Meyer, age 63, of Dubuque, Iowa, completed his journey on Earth May 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Ted’s life, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Ted was born on June 2, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, one of nine children, to Lowell and Mary Agnes (Kretschmer) Meyer. He was raised to appreciate the values of love and respect for family and friends, coupled with an unrivaled work ethic. He spent over 35 years as an electrician at W.C. Brown before finally retiring in 2010. Ted never sat still and always enjoyed working on his ‘55 Chevy and projects around the house. NASCAR, Dale Sr. and Jr. especially, was his favorite way to unwind when possible. Ted was a genuinely kind and compassionate man who set a wonderful example of how to live life successfully. We will miss him dearly until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Ted include his two children, Gretchen (Fran Krier) Meyer, Cedar Rapids, IA, and Ben (Nicole) Meyer, East Dubuque, IL; his four grandchildren; his two great-grandchildren; his mother, Mary Agnes Meyer, Dubuque; his five siblings, Mark (Jenny) Meyer, Maggie Hoffman, Dave (Joan) Meyer, Steve (Sally) Meyer and Tom (Codi) Meyer, all of Dubuque; his sisters-in-law, Rose Meyer, North Liberty, IA, and Beverly Meyer, Madison, AL; along with countless extended family and friends.
Ted was preceded in death by his father, Lowell “L.J.” Meyer; three brothers, Jeff, Doug and Rick Meyer; and a brother-in-law, Dave Hoffman.
Ted’s family would like to thank Jane and Maggie for all of their care, love, and support. Your kindness is appreciated more than you know!
Online condolences may be shared with Ted’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.