Alice M. Martin, 92, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Aug. 1. 2021.

A celebration of life will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, followed by a memorial service.

Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

