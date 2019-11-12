JoAnn M. Scannell, 89, of Dubuque, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 2001 St. Joseph Street. The Mass of Christian Burial for JoAnn will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Thomas McDermott as the celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
JoAnn was born October 26, 1930, in Rickardsville, Iowa, the daughter of Peter and Mabel Friedman Regan. On June 19, 1954, she married John A. Scannell in St. Joseph Church in Rickardsville.
She was an executive secretary at John Deere Dubuque Works and Woodward Communications in the shopping news division.
She was a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She enjoyed exercising with her Senior Fitness Friends and crafted table favors for nursing homes and day care center for over 15 years.
Survivors include her husband, John; five daughters, Julia (Kevin Pruessner) Scannell, of Napa, Calif., Jacquelyn (Mark) Mitchell, of Iowa City, Jeanne (Mark) Dullea, of Greenville, S.C., Janet “Jan” (Terry) Pape, of Sherrill, and Joan (Tim) Thill, of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Andrew Pape, Sarah (Kurt Kaylor) Mitchell, Kathryn “Katie” Pape, Hannah Thill, Emily Mitchell, Johnathon Thill, Madelyn Dullea, Cecelia Thill; and step-grandson, Luke Mitchell; brother, Patrick (Stella) Regan, of Dubuque; and her furry best friend, Keesha.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rosemary Howard; brother, Verlyn Regan, and father-and mother-in-law, Frank and Cecelia Scannell.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family would like to thank their loving and caring neighbors.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting JoAnn’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.