Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Belinda Atherton, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Myrna M. Clark, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, Wis.
Jennifer A. Dunkel, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Margaret E. Griffin, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Pauline J. Kelsey, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mary Ann Melssen, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Miguel Ramos, Clinton, N.C. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque.
Mary C. Rannow, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Helene M. Reuter, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 15, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Monday at the church.
Julie M. Rubel, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home.
Joseph L. Stelken, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. today at the church.