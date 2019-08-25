Thomas L. Davis, 77, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post #8 at 3:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, with Chaplain Jim Mehltretter officiating.
Thomas was born September 16, 1941, in Dubuque, son of Thomas R. and Gertrude Davis. He married NGOC “Ann” Thi Chau on September 5, 1965, in Vietnam.
He was employed as a machine operator at John Deere Dubuque Works. He retired in 2000.
Tom served in the U.S. Army for nine years, of which five were in Vietnam.
He was a member of UAW Local 94 and American Legion Post #6.
He is survived by his wife, NGOC “Ann” Thi Chau Davis, of Dubuque; children, Thomas “T.J.” (Renee) Davis, of Dubuque, Mathew (Eglael) Davis, of Chandler, Ariz., Travis Davis, of Waterloo, Iowa, Audrey (Kenny) Lang, of Dubuque, and Eric Davis of Dubuque; 12 grandchildren, Nathan, Nick, Ben, Brian, Andrew, Krystal, Christopher, Erika, Brianna, Melyssa, Stephanie and Emily; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Karen) Davis, of Florida, Robert “Bob” (Connie) Davis, of Dubuque, Steven (Marilyn) Davis, of Dubuque, and Gary (Amy) Davis, of Dubuque; and a sister, Karen Maury, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Catherine Davis; brothers-in-law, Dan Maury, Ha Chau, Tai Chau and Cuong Ta; and one sister-in-law, Luong Chau.
The family would like to thank the Tri-State Dialysis staff, Dr. Ringold, Dr. Whalen and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and staff.
