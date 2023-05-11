EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Carol-Ann Medina, 78, of East Dubuque, IL, formerly of Jacksonville, FL, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Ahva Living of East Dubuque.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Carol-Ann was born July 5, 1944, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Jack and Roberta Burton McLean. On June 16, 1962, she married James Medina in Park Forest, IL. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2020.
Carol-Ann received her Bachelor’s Degree in 1981 from the University of North Florida and taught elementary school for many years. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Education also from the University of North Florida in 1994 and retired as a guidance counselor. Upon retirement, she spent many years doing puppet shows and reading books to children in inner city neighborhoods. Carol-Ann really had a love for teaching and helping children. She was also a published author and dabbled in painting and drawing. Carol-Ann enjoyed playing the piano for school plays and later entertaining others at the retirement community where she lived. She adored her cat, Murphy, and she had loved her many cats over the years.
Survivors include her three children, Kristin (Roberta Tyler) Smith of Dubuque; David (Beth) Medina of Saint Johns, FL; and Carrie Turner of Christiansburg, VA; grandchildren, Harlan Smith and Hunter Smith of Dubuque; James Bohnke of Floyd, VA; Emily Turner of Christiansburg, VA; and Nicholas Medina and Christopher Medina of Saint Johns, FL; and one brother, James (Kathleen) McLean of the Marshall Islands.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Hospice of Dubuque, especially East Team, Diane, Adrienne, Chris, Karen, Paul, Amy, and Morgan, for their loving care and compassion.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Carol-Ann’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
