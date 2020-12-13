Sister Paulina Sullivan, BVM, 95, of 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Marian Hall.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. A virtual visitation will be held from 10:30 to 10:40 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10:45 a.m. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Paulina was an elementary teacher in Clinton and Fort Dodge, Iowa; Rock Island, Ill.; Chicago; and Wilmot, Wis., where she also served as principal.
She was born on May 3, 1925, in Kansas City, Mo., to John and Mary (Donnelly) Sullivan. She entered the BVM congregation Sept 8, 1942, from Holy Name Parish, Kansas City, Mo. She professed first vows on March 19, 1945, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1950.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Margaret Sullivan. She is survived by a cousin, Paula Karczewski, Wood Dale, Ill.; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 78 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52003, or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St, Dubuque, Iowa, 52001, is in charge of arrangements.