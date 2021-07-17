George Frye, 94, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where services will follow.
