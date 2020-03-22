PORTLAND, Ore. — Sally Ann Tuhey Ryan, born 10/12/1927, was a daughter, niece, sister, cousin, wife, mother of 8, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and advocate for countless people who will never even know the full extent of her impact.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sally was a lady from the get-go. We like to say she was born with a pair of white gloves on and driven home in an electric car by an Aunt. Teased endlessly for years by her family for being so proper, she would never say the word “jeans,” it was always “dungarees.” “Brassiere,” never “bra” and she never left the house without her “foundations” on.
Sally was raised in Muncie, Indiana, the oldest of 4 children, her father (one of 13) was a business professional with a Harvard MBA, and her mother was a naughty flapper who loved being the center of attention and laughing. Fawned over by aunts and uncles, Sally had so many great stories of family adventures. Going to Chicago to see the World Series with her favorite cousin Tanny, being put on the train alone at age five to go visit her grandmother, climbing the cherry tree to make pies, and cooking with her Aunt Blanche.
Sally attended Burris Laboratory School K-12, which she remembers fondly. In the summers, she attended a YWCA camp, Camp Singalong, with her favorite cousin, Tanny, and as adults these cousins and assorted other relatives would rent the entire campground for the whole family. Those summer holidays are the source of many stories, fond memories, hilarity, and deepening love of family.
Starting two days after her wedding, Sally made many moves. First to Tucson, Arizona, then Paducah, Kentucky, Angola, Indiana, Jackson, Tennessee and then finally Sally wound up in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1959. A dear friend of hers recounts the first time she met my mother, decked out in heels, toddling down the street with all six kids in tow. She was always, until the very last days of her life, very put together — lipstick, jewelry and cute clothes. In the ’70s she and her friends would drive to Chicago to have their hair cut at Vidal Sassoon and then scour the town for delicacies not available in Dubuque: bagels, fresh fish, soy sauce and olive oil. She was a lover of food, conversation, music and art. Music especially stirred her — she was often moved to tears by the beauty of a voice or out on the floor dancing. Her granddaughter Clare likes to say that Sally loved chocolate like a ninth child and dessert like her tenth child.
My mother never ceased to amaze me with her vibrancy and enthusiasm for causes both beautiful and profound. She was a naturally gifted athlete, teaching her first son to play baseball and a mean card player. She sang in her church choir and acted in local community theater, with roles as varied as the dog, Nana, in Peter Pan and her pinnacle role, Mother Abbess, in Sound of Music. She sewed costumes, volunteered at hospice, sued (and won!) the local school district for equal access for children of all learning abilities, drove artists-in-residence around, was an avid reader and lover of lectures, books and the New York Times. She was an advocate for kids in foster care, a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer, and the director of Fine Arts One Act Play Competition for 10 years. Once, when she visited me in NYC, I was worried about her ability to entertain herself. Well, it turns out she already had plans to see a friend’s play! Sally loved hooking rugs and has been part of a national guild since 1997 — she loved to tell people she was a “card-carrying certified hooker.”
The endless volunteer organizations that benefited from Sally’s efforts include the Dubuque Symphony League Board, Dubuque Library volunteer, NAMI, Family to Family, Dubuque Museum of Art, Friendship Force, Jaycettes, Hospice of Dubuque, Audubon Society, Hospice (Volunteer of the Year in 1999), the Fine Arts Council (Person of the Year in 1994, with Jim), and she and Jim even won Iowan of the year awards in the ’90s for all their volunteer efforts.
Sally was a passionate environmentalist. She fought for the planet, and said she was going to save her little corner of the world, starting by recycling with the first Earth Day in 1970. She was hands-on, organizing neighborhood dumpsters, and haranguing neighbors to bring their recycling, too. Her oldest told her she needed to stop buying white bread and start making whole wheat ... we suffered several disasters until she figured it out, worsened by the natural peanut butter from the food co-op. She cooked every meal and was a pioneer in farm-to-table — driving to the local dairy that made cheese, going to the farm to get eggs, and so on.
At 4-foot, 5-inches tall, my mother was a towering giant, the likes of which I’ve never encountered. And the hole she has left is every bit as huge. Sally was fortunate enough to die at home in Portland, Oregon, surrounded by children and grandchildren on 3/14/2020. Her laughter, appreciation of the beauty in a tree, meal, book or music will be missed so much. We feel so lucky to have known Sally, let alone to have come from her.
She is survived by her children, Michael Ryan (Monique Houtman), Nancy Ryan (Doug Colon), Anne Finch (Denis Finch), Marywynn Ryan (Kenton McSween), Tim Ryan, John Ryan (Melissa Ryan); grandchildren, Patrick Ryan, Clare Ryan, Megan Sweigert, Emily Burke, Matt Burke, Ivy Ryan and Milo Ryan, Trystin and Quinn Ryan; and great grandchildren, Kiera and Parker Burke, Hendrick and Paxton Ryan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Ryan; daughter, Patricia Ryan; son, Kevin Ryan; parents, Mary and Fred Tuhey; and brothers Ned, Jack and sister Nancy Tuhey.
Memorials Cards may be sent to 445 SE 41st Ave Portland OR 97214.