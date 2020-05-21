EPWORTH, Iowa — Joan C. Hamilton, 90, of Epworth, IA, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, at Oak Park Place, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now due to the COVID-19 virus, a traditional funeral Mass will not be held at this time. A private family memorial service will be held for Joan on May 22, 2020. Public burial with social distancing etiquette in place will be held at 11 a.m. on May 22, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, in Epworth, IA. Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Friends and family may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home Attention: Joan Hamilton Family, P.O. Box 99 Farley, IA 52046.
Joan was born on December 30, 1929, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Tony and Adele (Sauser) Streng. She received her education from St. Mary’s High School, in Cascade, IA. On May 21, 1955, she was united in marriage to John “Dick” Hamilton, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Cascade, IA. She was known to have the best apple pie and meat loaf and loved to share her recipes with her family. She truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great granddaughters. Joan was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls fan.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John “Dick” Hamilton, of Dubuque, IA; five children, Stephanie (Tom) McDermott, of Cascade, IA, Robert (Carmen) Hamilton, of Minnetonka, MN, Amy (Jeff) Boll, of Asbury, IA, Kristy (Greg) Lenz, of Dubuque, IA, and Peter (Cathy) Hamilton, of Urbandale, IA; 14 grandchildren; two great granddaughters; four sisters, Sr. Denise Streng OSF and Sr. Clara Streng OSF, of Dubuque, IA, Grace Schaaf, of Mineral Point, WI, and Mary Neiers, of Cascade; one brother, Lloyd Streng, of Dubuque, IA; one sister-in-law, Sue (Jerry) Beaver, of North Liberty, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, John Streng, Bob Streng and Dorie Streng; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Streng and Geri Streng; brothers-in-law, Peter Schaaf, Fred Neiers and Tom “Tim” Hamilton.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Suzanne, Betsy, Jan and the staff at Hospice of Dubuque, and Molly, her caregiver, for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Joan, Dick and family.
In lieu of flowers, Joan’s wishes were to have donations given to your favorite charity.
