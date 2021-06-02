Jean Elizabeth Miner, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on May 30, 2021, at home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. Thursday at the church until time of service. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Jean was born on January 12, 1935, in Scotch Grove, IA, the daughter of Irvin and Hannah (Rink) Himebaugh. She graduated from Monticello High School and from Finley School of Nursing.
Jean worked at Finley Hospital in Dubuque her entire career; she was past president of Luther Manor Board of Directors and served on the board for 29 years. She also was on the Board for Heath Services Credit Union.
On January 12, 1958, she was united in marriage to Verner George Miner at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Monticello, IA.
From this marriage they were blessed with three wonderful children, Cathy (Russell) Weber, David (Diane) Miner and Douglas (Debbie) Miner; grandchildren, Monica (Scott) Genz, Kyle (Juliette) Weber, Jacob (Ashleigh) Miner, Brandon Miner, Alyssa (Nicholas) Lynch, Breon (Toby) Whelan, Luke Miner, and Blake Miner; eight great-grandchildren with three on the way; one sister, Sue Brokaw; and three brothers, Irvin, Gordon and Richard Himebaugh.
Jean loved her children and grandchild with all her heart; she was known to brag about them at every opportunity.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Marvin; and sisters, Dorothy and Ida.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care they gave to Jean.
Memorials may be given to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or Hospice of Dubuque.