Aaron L. Osthoff, age 47, of Dubuque, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Aaron was born on January 26, 1974, on a Navy Base in Puerto Rico. Aaron began his career at Andersen Windows and Doors on February 6, 2006, where he worked as a Site Safety Specialist. He married his high school sweetheart, Heather Winkelman, on January 16, 1999, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Aaron truly loved his family and was very active in the children’s activities. He coached Brock while he was in the DIFL and on the Demons travel team. He coached Brielle at West Side Gymnastics, and he loved cheering Brittany on during her cross country meets. Aaron supported the kids in any challenge they took on and was extremely proud of all of them and their achievements. He loved family vacations and planned out every detail of their adventures, especially the trips to Disney. Aaron also enjoyed watching sports. He was a die hard Vikings, White Sox and Celtics fan. He also traveled all over the U.S. for 8 years competitive eating for the MLE (Major League Eating). He and Heather made many friends along the way who have now become “family”. A-Train definitely left his mark. Aaron loved his family tremendously and always wanted what was best for them. He is deeply missed.
Those left to cherish Aaron’s memory include his wife, Heather Osthoff, Dubuque, IA; his children, Brittany (Tristan) Murphrey, Milwaukee, WI and Brock Osthoff, Dubuque, IA; and his grandchildren, Penelope Radtke and Lancelot Murphrey, Milwaukee, WI.
Aaron was preceded in death by his daughter, Brielle Osthoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.