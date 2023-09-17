BANKSTON, Iowa — Catherine Ann “Kay” Daly, 91, of Bankston, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation for Kay will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday, September 17, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., on Monday at the funeral home.

