BANKSTON, Iowa — Catherine Ann “Kay” Daly, 91, of Bankston, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Kay will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday, September 17, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., on Monday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Kay will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 18, 2023 at St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held in the St. Clement’s cemetery.
Kay was born on March 21, 1932, in Holy Cross, Iowa daughter of George and Regina (Hullerman) Ellerbach. She is a 1949 Graduate of the Holy Cross High School. On October 21, 1953, she was united in marriage to D. James Daly at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, in Holy Cross, IA. Together the couple farmed on the Daly Family Farm for many years. James preceded her in death on April 29, 2009.
She enjoyed quilting, doing puzzles, watching the game show network, gardening and car rides, especially spending time with her family.
She was a member of St. Clement’s Parish in Bankston.
She is survived by Eleven children, Joann Page of Dubuque, IA, John (Monica) Daly of Asbury, IA, Mary Lou (Kevin) Kurt of Dyersville, IA, Maggie (Curtis) Thomas of Shellsburg, IA, Bill Daly of Monticello, IA, Bob (Kim) Daly of Peosta, IA, Debbie (Al) Hansel of Manchester, IA, Deanne (Larry) Luensmann of Worthington, IA, Dan (Bethany) Daly of Waterloo, IA, Jay (Deann) Daly of Bankston, IA, and Peggy (Ray) Brinkman of Sheldon, IA; 17 grandchildren, Paul, Ryan, Mike Daly and Anne VanWinkle, Ben Kurt, Ellen Reuter and Sara Kurt, Sean Thomas and Katrina Mahoney, Ali Brehm, Alex, and Drew Daly, Claire Daly, J.J. and Madison Daly and Zach and Ashley Brinkman; 18 great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Darlene Ellerbach of Holy Cross, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four children in infancy, twins, Jean and Gerard, Lori and James Daly; two granddaughters, Michelle Kurt and Catherine Brinkman; and one son-in-law, Nels Page; sibling, Bernice (Gib) Honkomp, William (Gladys) Ellerbach, Ernest (Dorothy) Ellerbach, Gerald (Joan) Ellerbach,, Bernard (Margaret) Ellerbach and Lawrence (Rose) Ellerbach; brother-in-law, Leander Steffen.
A Catherine Ann Daly memorial fund has been established.