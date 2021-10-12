MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Thomas Jackson Crouch, 88, peacefully passed away on October 7, 2021 at his home in Maquoketa.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. His funeral mass will be Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:30 am. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Maquoketa.
He was born on February 9, 1933, in Verona, Missouri to Weaver W. and Frankie B. (Jackson) Crouch. He married Norma C. Gonner on July 23, 1955, in Springbrook, Iowa. Tom and Norma together had five children, Mary Ann, Bradley, Timothy, Keith and Lisa. Tom was employed by Clinton Engines, Buddy-L, and John Deere during his active work years. Thomas faithfully and honorably served in the United States Army from February 25,1953 to February 26, 1955.
Tom enjoyed deer hunting and was a devoted Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his remaining children and five grandchildren: Boden, Mackey, and Armand Crouch, and Blake and Luke Elgin; twin sister Frances Charlene Regenwether, sister Anna Arleene Witczak and brother Weaver D. Crouch.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, in-laws, George and Alverda Gonner, brothers Warren G. and Ennis G. Crouch and daughter Mary Ann (in infancy).
Memorials may be made to Maquoketa Firefighters Association or his family in his honor. Cards of condolences for the family may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Tom Crouch Family, PO Box 258, Wyoming, Iowa 52362.