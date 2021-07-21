George R. Frye, 94, of Dubuque, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Military rites will be accorded at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 22, by the American Legion Dubuque Post 6 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, followed by a Farewell Toast visitation from 3:30 to 6 pm. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m.
George was born May 30, 1927, in Dubuque, son of George and Louise (Rabe) Frye.
He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and Bayless Business College.
He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII where he was a teletype operator instructor. He was discharged to the rank of corporal.
On February 26, 1949, he married Joan Hafeman at Sacred Heart Church. She preceded him in death on July 16, 2016.
George worked as a billing night order supervisor at the Dubuque Packing Company.
He was a member of the American Legion Dubuque Post 6.
He is survived by two daughters, Kay (Jim) Brimeyer and Gail (Dick) Bridges, all of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Joseph (Amy) Brimeyer, Ellen (Luke) Schardt, Kelly (Bill) King, Katie (Charlie) Hurt, Dan (Jody) and Tim McFarland; and 12 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in George’s name.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center for their loving care.