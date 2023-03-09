SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Mary Eileen (Marillac) Scully, OP, died March 1, 2023, at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa, Wis. She had a natural burial at Sinsinawa March 3. Her funeral services will be March 13 and 14. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Sister Mary Eileen was born Feb. 3, 1927, to Charles and Mary (McCarthy) Scully in Oak Park, Ill. There were four children. She is survived by one brother, nieces, nephews and her Dominican family. In 1950, Sister Mary Eileen taught in junior high and then had a long and fruitful career in secondary education as educator, principal and guidance counselor in Minnesota, Nebraska and Alabama. She then was elected to a congregation leadership team from 1976 to 1980. She returned then to high school administration in Faribault, Minn. After a sabbatical and some courageous choices to adapt her guidance skills to limited sight capacity, Sister Mary Eileen moved to Chicago and spent 18 years in two high schools in the guidance departments. With determination, hard work, and support, she turned then to program manager and senior services for the visually impaired with the Blind Services Association of Chicago. She came to Sinsinawa in 2012.
Well done, Mary Eileen. You see clearly now the face of God.
