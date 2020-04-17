Marie E. Jogerst, 95, of Dubuque, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Bethany Home, in Dubuque.
Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, in Dubuque. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Marie was born June 30, 1924, in Dubuque, the daughter of John R. and Susan A. Reiter Purcell. On August 7, 1954, she married Ernest F. Jogerst at Church of the Nativity. He died June 23, 2008. Mrs. Jogerst was employed at Dubuque Fire and Marine Company and Mettel Realty and Investment Company for many years. She was a member of Nativity Parish and the Visitation Alumnae Association where she served as treasurer for many years.
Survivors include one sister, Catherine “Kitty” O’Dell Novis, of Great Falls, MT; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, John C. (Jack) Purcell, William R. (Bill) Purcell, James T. (Jim) Purcell and Margaret Conner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Bethany Home, 1005 Lincoln Avenue, Dubuque, IA 52001.
