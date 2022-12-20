Albert James Stuart, 80 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on December 16th, 2022, at home following a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Lord of Life Church. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church followed by military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Interment will be determined at a later time for Orangeville, OH. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

