Albert James Stuart, 80 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on December 16th, 2022, at home following a lengthy illness.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Lord of Life Church. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church followed by military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Interment will be determined at a later time for Orangeville, OH. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Albert James Stuart was born June 24, 1942, in Sharon, PA the son of Albert and Mary Jane Stuart
Al served in the United States Navy (most recently as a Master Chief) until his retirement in 2008
Al married Sheila Kay Saari on October 24, 1962, in Waukegan, Illinois, she preceded him in death on January 4, 2013. He later married Sheila (Ansel) Sharkey on September 9, 2014, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, IA.
Al was an actively engaged member of the Veterans Freedom Center for many years, a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church, and the Tri-State Antique Classic Car Club. He loved volunteering his time, classic cars, listening to music and traveling. He also enjoyed watching the Jacksonville Jaguars football team
He is survived by his wife Sheila Sharkey, of Dubuque IA; daughters: Tammy (Michael) Bahls, of Dubuque IA and Tina (Steve) Miller, of Mesa, Ariz. His sons: Albert James (Kathleen) Stuart Jr., of Dubuque, IA, Tom (Alessandra) Sharkey, of Dubuque, IA and Todd Sharkey, of Dubuque, IA. Grandchildren: Tiffany Ramos, Tara (Tyler) Kennedy, Anna (Zach) Barry, Christian Stuart, Danielle Sharkey, Jordan Sharkey, Josh Sharkey, Wyatt Sharkey and Lauralynn Scherr along with many nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Mary Jane Stuart; his first wife Sheila Kay Stuart; a grandson Austin Koppes in 1995 as well as two sisters Jane and Lynn.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kris Haan and Jennie Schwartz, the Lord of Life Lutheran Church as well as St. Peters Lutheran Church.
