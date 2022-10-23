Kelly Jean Sullivan Soley, 69 of Dubuque, died from stroke complications at Finley Hospital on Saturday, October 15, 2022, just two days shy of her 70th birthday. Born October 17, 1952, in Savanna, Illinois, the fifth of eight children of Roger and Joan (Kerr) Sullivan. She came from a family of small-town merchants and teachers and was raised in the Northwest Illinois village of Hanover. Her early years were filled with summer adventures with siblings, cousins, and friends at the family home on “Backstreet” and at the family farm located a mile outside of town. On several occasions the family garage was converted into a makeshift stall to house ponies, a burro and even a pet fawn. One summer while showing off her equestrian abilities she fell from her pony in the front yard and broke her arm. Undaunted, she proudly asked all her friends to sign her cast. She enjoyed time spent with her Kerr grandparents in Galena where she nurtured her interest in history. She also spent time helping at the family hardware store.
Always adventurous and unafraid to strike out on her own, she accepted a summer position during her high school years as an au pair for a Highland Park family located on Chicago’s North Shore. For those two summers she was exposed to a wide variety of cultural and artistic experiences, especially at Ravinia. She graduated from Hanover High School in 1970 at a time of sweeping social change. She is remembered by her classmates as being ahead of her time. She lobbied the school administration to allow girls to enroll in shop class and for the boys to take home economics and advocated for a change in the school dress code. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Louis University and an MA from the Department of Communication Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Thereafter, she accepted a television production position with South Dakota Public Television. She also worked in commercial TV for a local network affiliate. She later accepted a position with the University of Wisconsin Platteville Foundation, where she worked until her retirement.
After relocating to Dubuque, she met and married John D. Soley, who taught English at Dubuque Senior High and later at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Consistent with their shared love of literature, Kelly and John wed on Bloomsday, June 16, 1990, at Grace Episcopal Church in Galena, Illinois. She shared many happy years with John until his death in 2016. Kelly especially enjoyed their frequent trips to the Lyric Opera in Chicago, travel to England, many happy trips to Canada to visit John’s siblings and their families and visits with John’s sons, Peter, and Erik.
Kelly was independent minded, creative, sometimes stubborn, but always kind, caring and thoughtful. She was a much-loved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Survivors include her sister Nancy (Tom) Miller, brothers Scott (Suzanne) Sullivan and Casey Sullivan; brother-in-law, Robert Gable; nieces Kathy Gable, Mary Gable, Sarah Sullivan, and Molly Sullivan Sonderman; nephews, Ryan Gable, Matthew Miller, and Andrew Sullivan; and stepsons, Peter and Erik Soley. Predeceased by parents; sisters, Susan Gable and Deborah Sullivan; and brothers, Mark Sullivan and Jeffrey Sullivan.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, November 4 at Greenwood Cemetery located on Gear St. in Galena, Illinois. Immediately following the graveside service will be a celebration of life gathering that will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at nearby Chestnut Mountain Resort. Memorials may be sent to: Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation (Wapello Reserve), P. O. Box 216, Elizabeth, IL 61028-0216 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, IL is serving the family.
