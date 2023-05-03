GALENA, Ill. — Judge William Austin Kelly III, also known to his childhood friends and family as Gary, 77, of Galena, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on December 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 PM, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Chestnut Mountain Resort, 8700 W Chestnut Mountain Rd., Galena, IL 61036 in the Mississippi Vista Room. Friends may gather to share food, spirits, and memories of Bill until 5 pm. Bill is survived by his wife, Robin Kelly, his two sons, Billy (Michelle) and Matt (Stephanie), his ex-wife Anna, his sister Diane (Tim), brothers Rick (Barb) and John, his stepbrothers Guy Karm and Tim (Jamie) Kelly, many nephews and nieces, and his two grandchildren, William Austin Kelly V and Jocelyn Amber Kelly. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister Chris Kouzmanoff and his brothers, Roger Kelly and Jimmy Kelly.
Bill’s family is grateful for the following Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica Studtmann, Melanie, Hayley, Morgan, Stephanie, and Pastor Dianne, the team and staff at Midwest Medical Center, Dr. Matthew Gullone, Cory Fleege, and Cindy Kevern, Kathi Monroe with Heal to Thrive, Elite Plumbing, Norm Davis and Linda Ettleman, and Dan Green of Galena Repair and Maintenance. Your kindness will not be forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.