Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Edward L. Arb, Savanna, Ill. — Graveside military services: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, Savanna Township Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.
Cletus J. Clasen, La Motte, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, Holy Rosary Cemetery, La Motte.
John M. Connolly, Dubuque — Services: Noon Friday, Aug. 7, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Wayne F. Drexler, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Leonard D. Hall, Platteville, Wis. — Services: Noon Tuesday, Aug. 11, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: 10 to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Robert Jordan, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Dorothy E. Klinge, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Ernest J. Kluesner, Marion, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley, Iowa.
Raymond F. Miller, Galena, Ill. — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, St. Michael Cemetery, Galena, Ill. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Monday at the cemetery.
Joseph J. Nehl, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque; Internment: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monticello, Iowa.
Edwin K. Schmitt, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque.
Peggy J. Shalabi, Dubuque — Reception: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Marion Park East Pavilion, Prairie du Sac, Wis.
Raymond Siegele, Marquette, Iowa — Graveside services with military rites: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Pleasant Grove Cemetery, McGregor, Iowa.
Charles Spielman, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Gloria A. Steil, La Motte, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Denver C. Traum Jr., Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church.
George L. Wagner, Bellevue, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.