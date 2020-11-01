Sharon L. Arntzen, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 p.m. today, Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Services: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Kenneth L. Aulwes, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home.
Anna M. Brown, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mildred G. Finzel, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, St. John the Baptist Church, Peosta, Iowa.
Stevin E. Hudrlik, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, St. John’s Cemetery, Andrew.
Richard U. Jacobs Sr., Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Shirley A. Pins, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Marcia Pruisner, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov 2, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Manchester United Methodist Church.
Helen Reierson, Elgin, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. today, and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, Marion Lutheran Church, Gunder, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Veda L. Smith, Clinton, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Lemke Funeral Homes, South Chapel, Clinton. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home.
Carol J. Vogel, Fort Atkinson, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson. Services: Immediately following visitation, Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson.