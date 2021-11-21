Daniel J. “Danny” Thoma, 24, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, the result of an automobile accident.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 24th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Danny was born on November 24, 1996, in Dubuque, Iowa; the son of Daniel J. Thoma Jr. and Tricia Ann Tully.
Danny Jo excelled in everything he did. He was a talented football player, wrestler, and student at Dubuque Senior High School until he graduated in 2015. He later excelled by joining the Sheet Metal Worker Local 91 Union and working for Crawford Company.
Danny loved to help others, and if he could help someone out, he would. He was the life of the party, always making sure everyone else was having a good time. Danny was the first to offer a shoulder to cry on, an empathetic ear to listen, and countless stories to make a person a laugh. Danny stood strong on his beliefs, including defending the underdog. He befriended the misfits, the jocks, the nerds, the outcasts, the loners, and the athletes. He was very close with his Grandpa Tully and always said “I hope to be half the man he is.” Danny loved life and lived every second to the fullest. Danny Jo loved the motorcycle rides with his family, the “Tully Tribe.” Danny loved hunting with his dad and brother and looked forward to deer season every year. He enjoyed anything and everything outdoors — farming, hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycle riding, pouring concrete, and working on vehicles.
Danny Jo was a friend to everyone. If you were lucky enough to know him, you were blessed and realize the impact he made on the lives of those around him.
Survived by his parents Dan Thoma Jr (Heather Young), Tricia and Isaac Redmond, his siblings Teresa (Mason) Kemen, Tanya Thoma (Noah Neal), Dustin Thoma (Zoe Ament), and Kiersten Thoma; his nephew Bentley Thoma; his step siblings Ella Redmond, Libby Scheckles and Camron Kelly; his grandparents Dan and Sharon Thoma Sr, Jack and Deb Tully, and Jack and Peg Redmond, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by Tiffany Kelly, the mother of Kiersten, Libby and Camron; his lifetime friend, Luke Hoerner; and his beloved Texas Heeler, Buck.
In lieu of flowers a Daniel J. Thoma memorial fund will be established.