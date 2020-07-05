Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Harold L. Coleman, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Jeanne F. Doll, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
June M. Friederick, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Gathering Place, Manchester.
Kayla M. Nemmers, Springbrook, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today at the church.
Kevin L. Powers, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.
Peggy J. Rice, Platteville, Wis. — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville.
Elena J. Schaefer, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 6, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Michael A. Stephens, Verona, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
David L. Stifel, Monona, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona. Visitation: Noon Thursday until time of services at the funeral home.
Jeremy R. Valentine, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Masonic Temple, Mosaic Lodge #125, 1155 Locust St.