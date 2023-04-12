Marlene M. Chestnut, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkader. Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
V. Jean Fox, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington.
Edith J. Goedken, Muscatine, Iowa — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel, Dubuque.
Mark A. Goetzinger, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Larry E. Hager, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Raymond J. Hayes, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Emmet P. Hefel, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Kim A. Hofer, Waterloo, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Wagner Township cemetery, St. Olaf.
Charlotte Holland, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, April 14, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Kathryn A. Kurt, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Velma R. Melssen, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:15 a.m. today at the church.
M. Darlene Millard, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont, Wis. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Charlotte A. Muehl, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Richard A. Redfearn, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City.
JoAnn Ryan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with parish wake service at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, Resurrection Catholic Church.
