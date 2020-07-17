Marie M. Ambrosy, 86, of Dubuque, formerly of Otter Creek, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.
Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1870 St. Ambrose Street, Dubuque. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Marie’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marie will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Dave Ambrosy as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Otter Creek. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Marie was born April 27, 1934, in Garryowen, the daughter of Michael and Ruth Johnson Curtis. On May 10, 1955, she married Lavern S. Ambrosy in St. Patrick Catholic Church, North Garryowen. He died October 8, 2015. She was a homemaker and farm wife, then after the kids were in school she enjoyed working at Maquoketa Care Center. She made the best homemade bread, pies and cinnamon rolls. She was a 4H leader for the Otter Creek Starlets Club for many years, member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Rosary Society, and St. Anthony Catholic Church after they moved to Dubuque in 1998. They enjoyed their retirement years in Dubuque and loved traveling. At 6:30 p.m. each night, she could be found watching Wheel of Fortune. She also loved Molly B. Polka and Daniel O’Donnell shows. She cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved visits from nieces and nephews as well.
Survivors include four daughters, Mary Jo (Erv) Felderman, of Bellevue, Sharon Hansen, of Clinton, Janet (Bill) Capesius, of LaMotte, IA, and Joan (Jerome) Beckley, of Otter Creek, IA; three sons, Father Dave Ambrosy, of Bellevue, Bob (Robin) Ambrosy, of Dubuque, and Mark (Mary) Ambrosy, of Maquoketa; 12 grandchildren, Tim (Kristin) Felderman, Andrea (Jason) Boldt, Tabitha (Jon) Heiar, Jason (Tina) Marcus, Emily (Bob) Roth, Jacob (Megan Redmond) Capesius, Josh (Molly Murphy) Beckley, Mason Ambrosy, Stacia (Bram) Judge, Matt Ambrosy, Zach Beckley and Abby (Andy) Richmond; 11 great-grandchildren, Madison, Sydney, Spencer and Carson Felderman, Ava and Reese Boldt, Tristan Staver, Evelyn Roth and baby Roth due in January, Dawson and Kyler Judge, and Liam Richmond; and three sisters-in-law, Ruth Ambrosy, Pat Curtis and Helen Curtis.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Diane Ambrosy, who died on October 30, 1988; six brothers, James Curtis, John (Betty) Curtis, Ronnie (Harriet) Curtis, Alan Curtis., Larry Curtis, Gary (Mary Ellen) Curtis; three sisters, Charlene (Florian) Herrig, Bernadine (Ben) Manemann and Eleanor Curtis; brothers-in-law, Sylvester (Elizabeth), Ralph, Vince, Harold and Merlin Ambrosy; and a sister-in-law, Bernice (Tony) Schiessl.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mill Valley Care Center and all the wonderful neighbors in Otter Creek and Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Marie’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.