MONTICELLO, Iowa — Danielle L. (Jackson) Connell, 26, of Monticello, IA, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at home surrounded by her family following a two-year bout with Cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday. July 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 — 8:00 p.m. on Friday, and from 9:00 — 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. The Parish Scripture Service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Danielle was born on December 6, 1995, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Kelly and Debbie (Leibold) Jackson. She was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, class of 2014 and a graduate of Loras College, class of 2018 where she majored in accounting and graduated Summa Cum Laude.
Danielle was employed as a Supervisor for RSM McGladrey in Cedar Rapids, IA. She was united in marriage to Benjamin T. Connell on December 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Church in Monticello.
She enjoyed her work, running, baking, horseback riding, spending time with family and her dogs, Jasper and Paisley.
Survivors include her husband, Ben; parents, Kelly and Debbie (Leibold) Jackson, siblings, Brooke (Casey) Sweet, Travis (Amy) Jackson, Justin Jackson and Megan Jackson; twelve nieces and nephews, her in-laws, Richard and Laurie Wegman, Joe (Alisa) Connell, Brian Connell, and Megan Connell; grandmothers, Joan Jackson and Ardelle “Toots” Leibold.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Kally Lynn Jackson, her grandfathers, Peter Leibold and Fred Jackson, father-in-law, William Connell, and grandparents-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Leo Connell.
In lieu of flowers, a Danielle Jackson Memorial fund has been established.
Ben and family wish to thank Dr. Susan Slycord and the nurses and staff from Mercy Hospice, Cedar Rapids for the special care given to Danielle.
