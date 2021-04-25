OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Passed in peace Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the age of 81. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara, “Bobbi” Wertheimer. Born to Louis and Dorothea (Bennett) Wertheimer on May 26, 1939, in Buffalo, New York. Loving father to and survived by his children, Matt Richmond (Cameron), Melissa Pittner (Kevin), Natasha Wedl (Jason); and his grandchildren, Cameron Richmond, Shelby Richmond, Grace Pittner, Isamu Richmond, Nora Pittner and Reilly Steinman.
Mark dedicated his professional life to the care and healing of countless patients as a cardiovascular/thoracic surgeon studying and practicing in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Orange County, California, and Dubuque. His many mentors quickly became trusted colleagues. Mark paid that experience forward by mentoring several who pursued his same passion and dedication to this fulfilling medical specialty. He proudly served on the boards of Mercy Hospital and Medical Associates in Dubuque until his retirement.
Mark was even more passionate in his personal life. As an avid student of life, he delighted in sharing and encouraging his cultural and culinary knowledge with anyone he touched. He was never one to instill rules upon anyone except for one. You’re not allowed to say you don’t like it until you’ve tried it. Mark was a tremendous cook and loved to share his bounty with whomever sat at his table. No one went hungry in his presence. He loved to travel and immerse himself in other cultures. Just a few years ago, he was able to see Africa and experience a safari and the African plains with friends. His interest in photography memorialized that trip.
In recent years, Mark found comfort and inspiration in the Catholic Church. At age 79, with the support of friends and family, Mark completed his Rite of Christian Initiation at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.
Undeniably, Mark was an amazing and generous human being. Very quietly he supported and helped so many in need, within his family and well beyond. His legacy of giving, learning, tasting, and sharing will live on in his family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 107 W. Walworth Street in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. with a brief visitation at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the American Heart Association.